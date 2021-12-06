Rivermen Announce Schedule Change with Evansville

December 6, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced today a HOME date schedule change with their 2021-22 regular season schedule vs. the Evansville Thunderbolts. The Saturday, February 26, 2022 contest will now be played and moved to Tuesday, January 25, 2022, to accommodate a change in schedules. All tickets for the February 26 date are automatically valid for the January 25 date. Puck Drop remains at 7:15 PM for the new date. For more information, log on to www.rivermen.net.

Schedule Change:

Delete: Saturday HOME vs Evansville on February 26th

Add: Tuesday HOME vs. Evansville on January 25th

Faceoff time: 7:15 pm.

For questions call 309-676-1040.

