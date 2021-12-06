SPHL Announces Recheduled Macon Games, Opponent Changes

December 6, 2021 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) announced today the rescheduled games for the Macon Mayhem stemming from three changes earlier in November, as well as one additional opponent change

Friday, January 28 Macon at Fayetteville (Macon replaces Pensacola)

Saturday, February 19 Birmingham at Macon (Birmingham replaces Huntsville)

Sunday, February 27 Macon at Pensacola (Macon replaces Birmingham)

Wednesday, March 16 Macon at Evansville (Macon replaces Huntsville)

The Havoc will be back Friday, December 17th and Saturday, December 18th against the Pensacola Ice Flyers for Christmas with the Havoc and Charlie Brown Christmas.

