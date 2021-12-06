Havoc Earn First Victory against Bobcats

DANVILLE, IL - For the first time in Havoc history, they would visit Danville, IL and the Vermilion County Bobcats. Scoring would start early for the Havoc seeing Christian Faggas scoring his first career goal along with goals from Neudecker and Darrar.

The second would see the Havoc continue to dominate the pace of play as Nolan Kaiser would score but Vermilion County would get one back.

Heading into the final frame up 3 goals, the Havoc would capitalize on an early powerplay with Jacob Barber making it 5-1. Vermilion County would squeak one by goaltender Hunter Vorva to make it a 5-2 game but Jacob Barber would score his second of the period to end the game at 6-2.

The Havoc will be back Friday, December 17th and Saturday, December 18th against the Pensacola Ice Flyers for Christmas with the Havoc and Charlie Brown Christmas.

