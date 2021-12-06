Marksmen Change Opponent on Friday, January 28

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C.- The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the Southern Professional Hockey League, have announced in accordance with the SPHL, that there has been an opponent change for Friday, January 28.

The game originally scheduled between the Pensacola Ice Flyers and the Fayetteville Marksmen has been changed to be between the Fayetteville Marksmen and the Macon Mayhem.

This change stems from Macon's games being rescheduled in November.

Macon and Fayetteville will now face off 14 times this season instead of the originally scheduled 13 and the Marksmen will face the Ice Flyers now five times this season, two at the Crown Coliseum and three at the Pensacola Bay Center in March.

The change in opponent does not change the ticketing status for any tickets purchased for the game on January 28.

