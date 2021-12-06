SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) on Monday announced the following suspension:

Vermilion County's Alex Basey

Vermilion County's Alex Basey has been suspended one game under Rule 46.22, Aggressor in Final Five Minutes of Regulation Time, as a result of his actions in SPHL Game 89, Huntsville at Vermilion County, played on Saturday, December 4.

Basey was assessed a major penalty for fighting and a game misconduct under Rule 46.2, Aggressor, at 17:36 of the third period.

Basey will miss Vermilion County's game against Birmingham on Friday, December 10.

