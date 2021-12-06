Thunderbolts Announce Schedule Changes

Evansville, Ind: The Evansville Thunderbolts, in coordination with the Southern Professional Hockey League, announce the following two changes to the 2021-22 Thunderbolts' schedule:

- The originally scheduled Saturday, February 26th road game at the Peoria Rivermen has been rescheduled for Tuesday, January 25th. The game start time is unchanged at 7:15pm CT.

- The Thunderbolts' home game on Wednesday, March 16th will now feature the Macon Mayhem as Evansville's opponent, replacing the Huntsville Havoc. The game start time is unchanged at 7:00pm CT.

These two schedule changes supplement the earlier rescheduling of this season's Education Day Game from Tuesday, October 19th to Tuesday, February 22nd, against the Vermilion County Bobcats at 10:00am CT.

The Thunderbolts are currently competing in their fifth season in the SPHL (Southern Professional Hockey League). Season tickets are less than $9 per game. To order your tickets for this season, call 812-422-BOLT(2658).

