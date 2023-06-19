Rivermen Announce 2023-24 SPHL Schedule

June 19, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen, in conjunction with the Southern Professional Hockey League, are proud to announce their 56-game schedule for the 2023-24 season. The defending William B. Coffey Trophy champions will embark on their 42nd season of professional hockey in Peoria.

The season starts for the Rivermen on the road against the Quad City Storm on Saturday, October 21. The following week, the Rivermen will be back at Carver Arena for their home opener on Friday, October 27 against the Evansville Thunderbolts.

The 56-game schedule will see Peoria play all ten of their SPHL foes across the season with all but Knoxville making a trip to the River City, giving hockey fans in central Illinois an opportunity to see some of the best teams and players that the league has to offer. The bulk of the Rivermen's season will be against regional rivals such as the Quad City Storm (15 games overall, seven at home) and Evansville Thunderbolts (14 games overall, seven at home). In addition, the Rivermen will also have several matchups against major league powers such as the Huntsville Havoc (seven games total, three at home), Pensacola Ice Flyers (five games total, two at home), and Fayetteville Marksmen (five games total, three at home).

Peoria will play three games this year, including two at Carver Arena, against the defending President's Cup Champion Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Peoria and Roanoke have faced each other in the regular season and the playoffs in each of the past two seasons. The Rivermen will also host the Macon Mayhem and Birmingham Bulls for two games each at Carver Arena this season. Peoria will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee three times this year to take on the Ice Bears.

Aside from opening night, the schedule features several highlights such as home games on December 23 and on New Year's Eve (December 31) against Evansville and Quad City respectively. For the second year in a row, the Rivermen will be taking the show to Bloomington, Illinois on February 10. Peoria will face the Quad City Storm at Grossinger Motors Arena, Peoria won their last game in Bloomington 3-0 against Evansville on March 5.

and their second trip to the President's Cup Finals. Peoria's season ends after a first-place finish in the regular season and a strong showing in the playoffs.

The entire 2023-24 schedule as it stands can be found below. Single-game tickets will be available at a later date, with 2023-24 season tickets and packages available now via the Rivermen office. Contact them today at 309-676-1040 or visit Rivermen.net.

Dates and times are subject to change.

2023-24 Peoria Rivermen Schedule

Saturday, October 21, 2023, Peoria @ Quad City

Friday, October 27, 2023, Evansville @ Peoria

Sunday, October 29, 2023, Peoria @ Quad City

Friday, November 3, 2023, Quad City @ Peoria

Friday, November 10, 2023, Evansville @ Peoria

Tuesday, November 14, 2023, Peoria @ Evansville

Friday, November 17, 2023, Roanoke @ Peoria

Saturday, November 18, 2023, Roanoke @ Peoria

Wednesday, November 22, 2023, Peoria @ Knoxville

Thursday, November 23, 2023, Peoria @ Huntsville

Friday, November 24, 2023, Peoria @ Huntsville

Friday, December 1, 2023, Peoria @ Pensacola

Saturday, December 2, 2023, Peoria @ Pensacola

Friday, December 8, 2023, Evansville @ Peoria

Saturday, December 9, 2023, Peoria @ Evansville

Thursday, December 14, 2023, Quad City @ Peoria

Friday, December 15, 2023, Peoria @ Quad City

Saturday, December 16, 2023, Peoria @ Evansville

Friday, December 22, 2023, Evansville @ Peoria

Saturday, December 23, 2023, Evansville @ Peoria

Tuesday, December 26, 2023, Peoria @ Quad City

Friday, December 29, 2023, Macon @ Peoria

Saturday, December 30, 2023, Macon @ Peoria

Sunday, December 31, 2023, Quad City @ Peoria

Thursday, January 4, 2024, Peoria @ Pensacola

Friday, January 5, 2024, Peoria @ Huntsville

Saturday, January 6, 2024, Peoria @ Huntsville

Friday, January 12, 2024, Huntsville @ Peoria

Saturday, January 13, 2024, Huntsville @ Peoria

Sunday, January 14, 2024, Huntsville @ Peoria

Friday, January 19, 2024, Evansville @ Peoria

Saturday, January 20, 2024, Peoria @ Evansville

Friday, January 26, 2024, Peoria @ Knoxville

Saturday, January 27, 2024, Peoria @ Knoxville

Thursday, February 1, 2024, Peoria @ Roanoke

Friday, February 2, 2024, Peoria @ Fayetteville

Saturday, February 3, 2024, Peoria @ Fayetteville

Friday, February 9, 2024, Peoria @ Quad City

Saturday, February 10, 2024, Quad City @ Peoria

Friday, February 16, 2024, Fayetteville @ Peoria

Saturday, February 17, 2024, Fayetteville @ Peoria

Sunday, February 18, 2024, Fayetteville @ Peoria

Friday, February 23, 2024, Evansville @ Peoria

Saturday, February 24, 2024, Peoria @ Evansville

Friday, March 1, 2024, Birmingham @ Peoria

Saturday, March 2, 2024, Birmingham @ Peoria

Friday, March 8, 2024, Pensacola @ Peoria

Saturday, March 9, 2024, Pensacola @ Peoria

Friday, March 15, 2024, Quad City @ Peoria

Saturday, March 16, 2024, Quad City @ Peoria

Friday, March 22, 2024, Peoria @ Evansville

Saturday, March 23, 2024, Peoria @ Evansville

Friday, March 29, 2024, Peoria @ Quad City

Saturday, March 30, 2024, Peoria @ Quad City

Friday, April 5, 2024, Peoria @ Quad City

Saturday, April 6, 2024, Quad City @ Peoria

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.