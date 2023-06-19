Rivermen Announce 2023-24 SPHL Schedule
June 19, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Peoria Rivermen News Release
PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen, in conjunction with the Southern Professional Hockey League, are proud to announce their 56-game schedule for the 2023-24 season. The defending William B. Coffey Trophy champions will embark on their 42nd season of professional hockey in Peoria.
The season starts for the Rivermen on the road against the Quad City Storm on Saturday, October 21. The following week, the Rivermen will be back at Carver Arena for their home opener on Friday, October 27 against the Evansville Thunderbolts.
The 56-game schedule will see Peoria play all ten of their SPHL foes across the season with all but Knoxville making a trip to the River City, giving hockey fans in central Illinois an opportunity to see some of the best teams and players that the league has to offer. The bulk of the Rivermen's season will be against regional rivals such as the Quad City Storm (15 games overall, seven at home) and Evansville Thunderbolts (14 games overall, seven at home). In addition, the Rivermen will also have several matchups against major league powers such as the Huntsville Havoc (seven games total, three at home), Pensacola Ice Flyers (five games total, two at home), and Fayetteville Marksmen (five games total, three at home).
Peoria will play three games this year, including two at Carver Arena, against the defending President's Cup Champion Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. Peoria and Roanoke have faced each other in the regular season and the playoffs in each of the past two seasons. The Rivermen will also host the Macon Mayhem and Birmingham Bulls for two games each at Carver Arena this season. Peoria will travel to Knoxville, Tennessee three times this year to take on the Ice Bears.
Aside from opening night, the schedule features several highlights such as home games on December 23 and on New Year's Eve (December 31) against Evansville and Quad City respectively. For the second year in a row, the Rivermen will be taking the show to Bloomington, Illinois on February 10. Peoria will face the Quad City Storm at Grossinger Motors Arena, Peoria won their last game in Bloomington 3-0 against Evansville on March 5.
The entire 2023-24 schedule as it stands can be found below. Single-game tickets will be available at a later date, with 2023-24 season tickets and packages available now via the Rivermen office. Contact them today at 309-676-1040 or visit Rivermen.net.
Dates and times are subject to change.
2023-24 Peoria Rivermen Schedule
Saturday, October 21, 2023, Peoria @ Quad City
Friday, October 27, 2023, Evansville @ Peoria
Sunday, October 29, 2023, Peoria @ Quad City
Friday, November 3, 2023, Quad City @ Peoria
Friday, November 10, 2023, Evansville @ Peoria
Tuesday, November 14, 2023, Peoria @ Evansville
Friday, November 17, 2023, Roanoke @ Peoria
Saturday, November 18, 2023, Roanoke @ Peoria
Wednesday, November 22, 2023, Peoria @ Knoxville
Thursday, November 23, 2023, Peoria @ Huntsville
Friday, November 24, 2023, Peoria @ Huntsville
Friday, December 1, 2023, Peoria @ Pensacola
Saturday, December 2, 2023, Peoria @ Pensacola
Friday, December 8, 2023, Evansville @ Peoria
Saturday, December 9, 2023, Peoria @ Evansville
Thursday, December 14, 2023, Quad City @ Peoria
Friday, December 15, 2023, Peoria @ Quad City
Saturday, December 16, 2023, Peoria @ Evansville
Friday, December 22, 2023, Evansville @ Peoria
Saturday, December 23, 2023, Evansville @ Peoria
Tuesday, December 26, 2023, Peoria @ Quad City
Friday, December 29, 2023, Macon @ Peoria
Saturday, December 30, 2023, Macon @ Peoria
Sunday, December 31, 2023, Quad City @ Peoria
Thursday, January 4, 2024, Peoria @ Pensacola
Friday, January 5, 2024, Peoria @ Huntsville
Saturday, January 6, 2024, Peoria @ Huntsville
Friday, January 12, 2024, Huntsville @ Peoria
Saturday, January 13, 2024, Huntsville @ Peoria
Sunday, January 14, 2024, Huntsville @ Peoria
Friday, January 19, 2024, Evansville @ Peoria
Saturday, January 20, 2024, Peoria @ Evansville
Friday, January 26, 2024, Peoria @ Knoxville
Saturday, January 27, 2024, Peoria @ Knoxville
Thursday, February 1, 2024, Peoria @ Roanoke
Friday, February 2, 2024, Peoria @ Fayetteville
Saturday, February 3, 2024, Peoria @ Fayetteville
Friday, February 9, 2024, Peoria @ Quad City
Saturday, February 10, 2024, Quad City @ Peoria
Friday, February 16, 2024, Fayetteville @ Peoria
Saturday, February 17, 2024, Fayetteville @ Peoria
Sunday, February 18, 2024, Fayetteville @ Peoria
Friday, February 23, 2024, Evansville @ Peoria
Saturday, February 24, 2024, Peoria @ Evansville
Friday, March 1, 2024, Birmingham @ Peoria
Saturday, March 2, 2024, Birmingham @ Peoria
Friday, March 8, 2024, Pensacola @ Peoria
Saturday, March 9, 2024, Pensacola @ Peoria
Friday, March 15, 2024, Quad City @ Peoria
Saturday, March 16, 2024, Quad City @ Peoria
Friday, March 22, 2024, Peoria @ Evansville
Saturday, March 23, 2024, Peoria @ Evansville
Friday, March 29, 2024, Peoria @ Quad City
Saturday, March 30, 2024, Peoria @ Quad City
Friday, April 5, 2024, Peoria @ Quad City
Saturday, April 6, 2024, Quad City @ Peoria
