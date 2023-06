Havoc Announce Full 2023-24 Schedule

June 19, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Southern Professional Hockey League announced the full schedule for the 2023-24 season.

The Havoc will open the season on the road against the Birmingham Bulls on Thursday, October 20th. On October 28th, the Bulls will visit Huntsville to open the Havoc's 2023-24 home schedule. To view the entire Home Schedule, click HERE! The Havoc will be finishing up the season on April 6th against the Macon Mayhem at home. The 2023-24 season will mark the first time the Quad City Storm visit Huntsville since the 201

Here is a full breakdown of the Havoc's 2023-24 opponents.

Birmingham: 8 games

Evansville: 6 games

Fayetteville: 7 games

Knoxville: 6 games

Macon: 4 games

Pensacola: 8 games

Peoria: 7 games

Quad City: 6 games

Roanoke: 7 games

Add our Home Games to Calendar

Day Date Away Home

Friday October 20, 2023 Huntsville @ Birmingham

Saturday October 21, 2023 Huntsville @ Evansville

Friday October 27, 2023 Pensacola @ Huntsville

Saturday October 28, 2023 Huntsville @ Pensacola

Friday November 3, 2023 Birmingham @ Huntsville

Saturday November 4, 2023 Birmingham @ Huntsville

Thursday November 9, 2023 Knoxville @ Huntsville

Friday November 10, 2023 Roanoke @ Huntsville

Saturday November 11, 2023 Huntsville @ Evansville

Friday November 17, 2023 Huntsville @ Fayetteville

Saturday November 18, 2023 Huntsville @ Fayetteville

Wednesday November 22, 2023 Huntsville @ Roanoke

Thursday November 23, 2023 Peoria @ Huntsville

Friday November 24, 2023 Peoria @ Huntsville

Saturday December 2, 2023 Huntsville @ Fayetteville

Sunday December 3, 2023 Huntsville @ Fayetteville

Friday December 8, 2023 Huntsville @ Birmingham

Saturday December 9, 2023 Birmingham @ Huntsville

Friday December 15, 2023 Huntsville @ Evansville

Saturday December 16, 2023 Pensacola @ Huntsville

Friday December 22, 2023 Quad City @ Huntsville

Saturday December 23, 2023 Birmingham @ Huntsville

Tuesday December 26, 2023 Evansville @ Huntsville

Friday December 29, 2023 Huntsville @ Roanoke

Saturday December 30, 2023 Huntsville @ Roanoke

Friday January 5, 2024 Peoria @ Huntsville

Saturday January 6, 2024 Peoria @ Huntsville

Friday January 12, 2024 Huntsville @ Peoria

Saturday January 13, 2024 Huntsville @ Peoria

Sunday January 14, 2024 Huntsville @ Peoria

Friday January 19, 2024 Huntsville @ Pensacola

Saturday January 20, 2024 Roanoke @ Huntsville

Friday January 26, 2024 Fayetteville @ Huntsville

Saturday January 27, 2024 Fayetteville @ Huntsville

Friday February 2, 2024 Huntsville @ Quad City

Saturday February 3, 2024 Huntsville @ Quad City

Friday February 9, 2024 Pensacola @ Huntsville

Saturday February 10, 2024 Pensacola @ Huntsville

Friday February 16, 2024 Huntsville @ Birmingham

Saturday February 17, 2024 Huntsville @ Birmingham

Sunday February 18, 2024 Knoxville @ Huntsville

Friday February 23, 2024 Roanoke @ Huntsville

Saturday February 24, 2024 Roanoke @ Huntsville

Thursday February 29, 2024 Huntsville @ Knoxville

Friday March 1, 2024 Huntsville @ Macon

Saturday March 2, 2024 Macon @ Huntsville

Friday March 8, 2024 Evansville @ Huntsville

Saturday March 9, 2024 Evansville @ Huntsville

Friday March 15, 2024 Huntsville @ Pensacola

Saturday March 16, 2024 Huntsville @ Pensacola

Friday March 22, 2024 Knoxville @ Huntsville

Saturday March 23, 2024 Fayetteville @ Huntsville

Friday March 29, 2024 Huntsville @ Knoxville

Saturday March 30, 2024 Huntsville @ Knoxville

Friday April 5, 2024 Macon @ Huntsville

Saturday April 6, 2024 Huntsville @ Macon

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.