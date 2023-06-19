Dawgs 2023-2024 Full Schedule Announced

June 19, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced their full schedule for the 2023-2024 season on Monday, June 19. Promotional schedule will be announced at a later date. As in the past, each SPHL team will host 28 home games and travel to 28 road games throughout the regular season. Opening Night is scheduled for Friday, October 20 against Fayetteville.

Single game tickets and single game parking passes will go on sale starting Wednesday, September 20 at the Berglund Center box office and online. Season tickets, flex packages, and group tickets are on sale now through the Dawgs front office. Contact our ticketing team for more information at 540-266-7343.

Game dates, times and opponents subject to change.

• Discuss this story on the Southern Professional Hockey League message board...





Southern Professional Hockey League Stories from June 19, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.