Ice Bears Sign Former OHL Forward Rollo

June 19, 2023 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed rookie forward Tyler Rollo for the upcoming season. Rollo joins Knoxville following the conclusion of his collegiate career at Brock University in Ontario. Prior to Brock, Rollo spent parts of three seasons in the OHL with the Peterborough Petes and the London Knights.

"We're happy to have more depth in the face-off circle by acquiring Tyler," said Ice Bears Head Coach Brent Clarke. "He comes off a good OHL career, finishing with the London Knights for their playoff run. He has a pedigree that we are looking for."

Rollo appeared in 12 playoff games for Peterborough in 2017 and four more for London the following postseason. He played in 26 games for Brock last season, scoring three goals and adding 13 assists.

The Ice Bears begin their 22nd season in franchise history on Friday, October 20 at Macon. Knoxville's home opener will be Friday, October 27 against Birmingham. Free agent camp will take place on October 4-5 with preseason training camp occurring the following week.

