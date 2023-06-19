Ice Bears 2023-24 Schedule Released

The Southern Professional Hockey League has finalized its regular season schedule for the 2023-24 season. The Knoxville Ice Bears will open their 22nd season on the road at the Macon Mayhem for a two-game road trip in the Peach State beginning on Friday, October 20.

The Ice Bears will have their home opener at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum on Friday, October 27 against the Birmingham Bulls. Birmingham finished second in the league during the regular season last year and made it to the President's Cup Finals for the second time in franchise history.

Knoxville's first lengthy road trip will come in November when the Ice Bears visit Huntsville on November 9 before continuing south to Pensacola for a pair of games against the Ice Flyers the next two nights.

The schedule includes 11 games against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. The defending President's Cup champions will first visit Knoxville on December 15. The Ice Bears will make their first trip to Virginia on New Year's Eve.

The Ice Bears will face all nine opponents a minimum of three times over the course of the season and will visit eight other teams in the SPHL. Knoxville will not travel to Peoria this year. The Rivermen will visit Knoxville in November and again for two games in January.

