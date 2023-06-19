Pensacola Ice Flyers Unveil 2023-24 Schedule

Pensacola, Fla. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are excited to announce their 2023-24 schedule, filled with 28 home games. This season promises to be another action-packed one as the Ice Flyers take on their opponents in the SPHL. The season kicks off with the Ice Flyers' home opener on October 21, 2023 against the Birmingham Bulls at the Pensacola Bay Center. Stay tuned for upcoming information on game times and theme nights!

Season Tickets

Getting Ice Flyers season tickets is easy and offers incredible value, flexibility, and fun for our members. Earn your wings, Become an Ice Flyers Wingman today! Email Eric@IceFlyers.com or call our office at 850.466.3111 for additional information.

