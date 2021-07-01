River Rider-Whistlepig Game Postponed to July 2nd

July 1, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Elizabethton River Riders News Release







ELIZABETHTON, TN - Tonight's contest against the Princeton WhistlePigs has been postponed to July 2. The River Riders will host Princeton tomorrow for a seven-inning doubleheader at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. Friday night is Island Night at NCCU Ballpark fans can enjoy three-dollar cheeseburgers, three-dollar land sharks, and two-dollar coastal lagers while watching the River Riders looking to sweep the four-game homestand. Game one will start tomorrow at 6.

• Discuss this story on the Appalachian League message board...





Appalachian League Stories from July 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.