River Rider-Whistlepig Game Postponed to July 2nd
July 1, 2021 - Appalachian League (ApL) - Elizabethton River Riders News Release
ELIZABETHTON, TN - Tonight's contest against the Princeton WhistlePigs has been postponed to July 2. The River Riders will host Princeton tomorrow for a seven-inning doubleheader at Northeast Community Credit Union Ballpark. Friday night is Island Night at NCCU Ballpark fans can enjoy three-dollar cheeseburgers, three-dollar land sharks, and two-dollar coastal lagers while watching the River Riders looking to sweep the four-game homestand. Game one will start tomorrow at 6.
Check out the Elizabethton River Riders Statistics
