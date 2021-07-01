Thursday's Doughboys Game Postponed

Inclement weather in northeast Tennessee on Thursday night forced a postponement of the scheduled game between the Johnson City Doughboys and Bristol State Liners.

The game will be made up on July 17th as part of a doubleheader at TVA Credit Union Ballpark between the Doughboys and State Liners. Two seven-inning contests will get underway at 6:00 p.m.

Johnson City (8-14-1) will be on the road on Friday night in Bristol (13-9) to take on the State Liners. First pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.

Fans can access live audio coverage of every Doughboys game by visiting: https://www.mlb.com/appalachian-league/johnson-city/fans/audio-listen-live

