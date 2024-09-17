River Dragons Sign Wickline

September 17, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The River Dragons continue to bring back familiar faces to the team for 2024-25, announcing that Cody Wickline will return this fall.

Wickline started and ended his 2023-24 campaign on hat tricks, and in between managed to post career highs in goals (23), assists (43) and points (66). That total placed him fifth on the team in scoring last season, and his six power play goals was fourth on the club.

In two years as a pro, Wickline has 41-83-124 in 111 professional games.

The River Dragons 24-25 season opener is Friday, October 18 at the Monroe Moccasins, and Columbus' home opener will be Friday, November 1 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:35 pm. Season tickets are on sale now through the team website at RDragons.com or by calling the team office at (706) 507-4625.

