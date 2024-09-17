Bersani Back with River Dragons

September 17, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the club has signed Hunter Bersani for the 2024-25 season.

"I am so blessed and thank God for putting me in such a supportive community with amazing people," said Bersani. "Columbus hockey is such a special experience for everyone involved. I am ready to get back to work with the guys and bring home a championship!"

Bersani returns to the River Dragons for his fourth season with the club. Last year he recorded 9-27-36 in 48 games. The 26-year-old Buffalo, NY native has appeared in 148 games as a pro, with 32-73-105 in that span.

The River Dragons 24-25 season opener is Friday, October 18 at the Monroe Moccasins, and Columbus' home opener will be Friday, November 1 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:35 pm. Season tickets are on sale now through the team website at RDragons.com or by calling the team office at (706) 507-4625.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from September 17, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.