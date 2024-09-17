Hat Tricks Partner with Advanced Computer Technologies & Candlewood Bait & Tackle

September 17, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks are proud to announce a partnership with Advanced Computer Technologies for the 2024-25 season.

Advanced Computer Technologies will be prominently featured on the Hat Tricks' game uniforms and practice jerseys, with a helmet sticker and a patch on the practice sweater. Additionally, Advanced will sponsor a Hat Tricks promotional night during the season.

Specializing in simplifying technology for businesses, Advanced Computer Technologies focuses on understanding each client's unique needs to boost productivity. The company dedicates extensive time to research, testing, and process development to help clients work more efficiently while minimizing risks. Beyond providing technical support, Advanced empowers organizations with the knowledge and tools to achieve their goals.

With more than 40 years of IT experience, Advanced leverages its expertise and strong vendor partnerships to deliver cutting-edge solutions. Client satisfaction is central to its mission, and the company emphasizes ongoing communication and customized services to consistently exceed expectations, positioning itself as a trusted technology partner.

"We're thrilled to partner with the Danbury Hat Tricks," President of Advanced Computer Technologies David Linardy said. "This partnership reflects our shared commitment to supporting the Connecticut business community. We wish the team a fantastic season and look forward to working together to drive success both on and off the ice."

