Popoff Returns in Deal with Dashers

September 17, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons acquired defenseman Jordan Popoff in exchange for future considerations from Dashers Hockey.

The 25-year-old Popoff came to the River Dragons as a free agent last season after splitting time with the Knoxville Ice Bears and Carolina Thunderbirds. The 6-2, 214-pound defenseman appeared in 22 games for the River Dragons last season, scoring once and adding nine assists on the campaign. The Calgary, AB native turned pro last year after a four-year career at the University of Johnstown, where he played 116 games with 6-20-26.

Following the trade Popoff signed a standard player contract.

The River Dragons 24-25 season opener is Friday, October 18 at the Monroe Moccasins, and Columbus' home opener will be Friday, November 1 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:35 pm. Season tickets are on sale now through the team website at RDragons.com or by calling the team office at (706) 507-4625.

