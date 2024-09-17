Kyle Ready for Moore in 2024

COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the team has signed forward Kyle Moore for the 2024-25 season.

Last season was a breakout one for Moore, with 49 assists good for second in the FPHL, and his plus-49 rating ranking third. The Indian Trail, NC native finished third on the team in scoring with 73 points, which was sixth in the league.

"I'm excited to be back with the Dragons again," said Moore. "It's time to get to work and bring a championship back to Columbus!"

The 6-0, 203-pound forward also appeared in his 100th professional game last season on March 8 against the Carolina Thunderbirds.

With his signing, the River Dragons now have four of its top five scorers back from last season (Justin MacDonald, Moore, Austin Daae, Cody Wickline).

The River Dragons 24-25 season opener is Friday, October 18 at the Monroe Moccasins, and Columbus' home opener will be Friday, November 1 against the Mississippi Sea Wolves at 7:35 pm. Season tickets are on sale now through the team website at RDragons.com or by calling the team office at (706) 507-4625.

