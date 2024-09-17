Dashers Hold Free Agent Camp

September 17, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danville Dashers News Release







Danville IL - Dashers Hockey held their Free Agent Camp this past weekend at the David S Palmer Arena in Danville Illinois. "There was more talent than I expected to come out to a Free Agent Camp" said Coach Tes. The Dashers signed 4 players to PTO's, Yosuke Jumonji, Alek Bogdonoff, Ryan Kheir, Colton Wiacek.

Dashers Hockey returns to the David S Palmer Arena on Friday October 25th & 26th vs the Athens Rock Lobsters.

