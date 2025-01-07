River Dragons Complete Trade for Blacksmith

January 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons announced the team has completed the trade for Chiwetin Blacksmith, sending forward Steven Klinck to the Watertown Wolves.

Klinck, 22, has appeared in 16 games with Columbus this season posting 4-3-7 in that stretch. Last year Klinck scored 31 goals and added 37 assists for 68 points in 45 games split between Columbus and the Elmira Mammoth, earning him All-Rookie Team Honors for the FPHL's Empire Division.

The River Dragons return to action for a Whiteout Weekend against the Carolina Thunderbirds Friday at 7:35 and Saturday at 7:05. Saturday is also the next Kissin' 99.3/Chick-fil-A Midland Family Four Pack game, where for just $40 you can get four tickets to the game along with four hot dogs, four Pepsi products, four popcorn, and four Chick-fil-A coupons! Family Four Packs are available online at RDragons.com.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2025

River Dragons Complete Trade for Blacksmith - Columbus River Dragons

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.