Athens Double Header Friday, January 10th

January 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Athens Rock Lobsters News Release







Join the Athens Rock Lobsters for an Epic Doubleheader on Friday, January 10th!

Get ready, Athens! Hockey excitement is about to hit the ice in a big way. The Athens Rock Lobsters are teaming up with UGA D3 Hockey for an unforgettable night of action-packed doubleheader games at the Akins Ford Arena. Mark your calendars for Friday, January 10th, because this is a night you won't want to miss!

Double the Games, Double the Fun! The evening kicks off with a high-energy matchup featuring the UGA D3 Bulldogs hit the ice against APSU, bringing their signature intensity and school spirit to the Akins Ford Arena. But that's not all! Stick around as the Athens Rock Lobsters as they take on the Zydeco in a thrilling contest that promises fast-paced action and fierce competition.

One Ticket, Two Incredible Games! Your ticket to this epic doubleheader grants you access to both games, making it the perfect opportunity to cheer on not just one, but two incredible hockey teams. Whether you're a die-hard fan of the Athens Rock Lobster or new to the sport, these event offers the ultimate hockey experience. Plus, your attendance supports these amazing organizations as they continue to bring the community together through the love of the game.

Event Details:

Date: Friday, January 10th

Location: Akins Ford Arena, Athens, GA

Teams: Athens Rock Lobsters vs Zydeco, UGA D3 vs APSU

Time: UGA starts at 3:00 PM & Athens Rock Lobsters start at 7pm. (Doors open 30 minutes before each game)

Don't Miss Out-Grab Your Tickets Now! Tickets are on sale now, and they're going fast! Secure your spot for this unforgettable hockey doubleheader and join the excitement at the Akins Ford Arena.

Double Header Tickets

Let's Fill the Stands! Show your support for the Athens Rock Lobsters and UGA D3 Bulldogs by packing the arena with energy, cheers, and hometown pride. Wear your team colors, bring your loudest chants, and get ready for an electrifying night of hockey action.

We'll see you at the rink! Let's make this a night to remember.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from January 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.