Wolves Acquire Steven Klinck from Columbus

January 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Watertown Wolves News Release







WATERTOWN, NY - The Watertown Wolves have completed the trade with the Columbus River Dragons for Chiwetin Blacksmith, acquiring forward Steven Klinck.

Klinck, 22, has appeared in 16 games with Columbus this season posting 4-3-7 in that stretch. Last year Klinck scored 31 goals and added 37 assists for 68 points in 45 games split between Columbus and the Elmira Mammoth, earning him All-Rookie Team Honors for the FPHL's Empire Division.

The Watertown Wolves are back at home this weekend to take on the Venom in another exciting double header. Join us Friday night for Power Play Sports Night - all youth tickets for kids 12 and under are FREE with a paid adult ticket. On Saturday night, it's Law Enforcement Appreciation Night. Tickets are available now at your local Kinney Drugs, Power Play Sports, watertownwolves.net or at the door.

