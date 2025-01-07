Game with Venom Moved to Danbury Ice Arena on January 31
January 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)
Danbury Hat Tricks News Release
DANBURY - The Danbury Hat Tricks, HC Venom, and Federal Prospects Hockey League have announced a change in venue for the contest scheduled for Jan. 31, 2025. The matchup, still designated as a Venom home game, will be held at the Danbury Ice Arena in Danbury, CT.
Tickets are available for $15 and can be purchased online through Tixr. Special pricing is available for Danbury Hat Tricks season ticket holders, who can secure tickets for just $10 by contacting Herm Sorcher via email at herm@danburyhattricks.com or by calling 973-713-7547.
Single-game tickets and full/partial season membership plans are still available for purchase. If you are interested, email herm@danburyhattricks.com or go to Tixr.
