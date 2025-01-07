Kyle Powell Rejoins the Pack

WATERTOWN, NY - Former Watertown Wolves Champion and Four-Time FPHL Defenseman of the Year Kyle Powell, has signed with the Wolves for the 2024-2025 season. The Ajax, Ontario native has always been a Watertown fan favorite and will be a great pick up for the Wolves as we continue to work on the defensive lines.

Powell, who was last seen playing for the Elmira River Sharks last season, is excited to once again team up with former teammate and current Wolves Coach Justin Coachman to fight to bring home Watertown's fourth FPHL championship title.

When asked about what he would like to say to the fans, Powell had this to say...

Wolves Nation,

To say I'm excited to don that jersey again doesn't even begin to do it justice. Wolves Nation, you have been home from the very beginning. From the amazing teammates who are now lifelong friends, to the coaches I've had the honor of playing for - thank you! You've all taught me a lot! To the FANS, you've all helped in making some amazing memories that I'll cherish for the rest of my life! Here's to hoping we make many more of those this season and come back with nothing less than our 4th banner!! See you this weekend, let's pack the Den!!

~Kyle Powell #27

Fans can catch Kyle playing this Friday as Watertown takes on the Venom at home for a double header weekend. Friday's game will be Power Play Sports night where kids age 12 and under are free with a paid adult ticket. Saturday the Wolves will be hosting the Venom again and honoring local law enforcement during Law Enforcement Appreciation Night. Tickets are available for both games on the Watertown Wolves website, watertownwolves.net, at your local Kinney Drugs locations, at Power Play Sports on Outer Bradley Street in Watertown, or at the door.

