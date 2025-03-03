Wolves Break Thunderbirds Win Streak

Watertown, NY - Game three of the weekend between the Wolves and Thunderbirds took place this Sunday evening at the Watertown Municipal Arena. The first two games of the weekend belonged to the Thunderbirds with identical scores of 3-2 both nights. For Carolina, they would come into the night riding a 14 game win streak, while for the Wolves, it would be a chance to break a 3 game skid, while also trying to best the Thunderbirds for the first time this season having dropped the 5 previous games.

Carolina would dominate the action in period number one, but were unable to get one past Wolves starter Breandan Colgan, and the first twenty minute ended up being a scoreless tie, with Carolina outshooting Watertown 23-6 in the frame.

At 3:09 of the second period the Wolves struck first when Davide Gaeta slapped home a rebound and beat Thunderbirds starter Mario Cavaliere, giving the Wolves the early advantage. Trevor Grasby was credited with the assist on the goal.

It didn't take the Thunderbirds long to respond, as at just 1:16 later Gus Ford ripped a pass from Dmitri Seyutin past Colgan knotting the game at one a piece.

At 9:41 of the period, Gus Ford netted his second of the period, giving the Thunderbirds their first lead of the evening. Zach White and Roman Kraemer were credited with the assists on the play. and making the score 2-1.

Watertown once again tied the score, this time at 2-2, when Trevor Lord slapped one past Cavaliere at the 10:26 point, assisted by Kyle Powell and Trevor Grasby.

The Wolves jumped back into the lead at the 18:57 mark when Marc Bottero played the puck off the wall to himself, and snapped one to the top corner, putting Watertown up 3-2. The Wolves goalkeeper Breandan Colgan was the assist on the goal.

Carolina continued to outshoot Watertown, but the Wolves took the 3-2 lead to the room after 40 minutes of play.

At 9:34 of the third Andrew Whalen gave the Wolves some breathing room unassisted as he was able to carry the puck from the defensive end and snipe a short handed goal past Cavaliere making the score 4-2.

Trevor Lord would slide home an empty netter at 18:25 extending the lead to 5-2.

The Wolves would battle off a Thunderbirds mad scramble over the next minute and a half and come away with the 5-2 win, sending Carolina to defeat for the first time in 15 games.

The Wolves will head out on the road next weekend to take on the Port Huron Prowlers on Friday night, before heading over to Fraser, MI. on Saturday and Sunday to battle the Motor City Rockers.

For the Carolina Thunderbirds, they will head back home to Winston-Salem to host the Columbus River Dragons on Friday and Saturday.

