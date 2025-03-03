River Dragons Add Reid

March 3, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Columbus River Dragons News Release







COLUMBUS, GA - The Columbus River Dragons have added developmental junior age forward Tristan Reid to the team.

Reid is one of up to five potential developmental junior-age players teams are allowed to sign during a season without impacting roster limits, per FPHL rules. This allows teams to continue to develop young prospects like Reid for a career in professional hockey after their junior days are over.

The 6-1, 196-pound left wing has been playing in the USHL Premier League with Somang Hockey, where he served as captain. In 38 games this season he scored 22 goals and added 27 assists for 49 points and 38 minutes in penalties. He also appeared in two playoff games with an assist.

Columbus now has two junior-age developmental players signed to the roster with Reid and Josh Liu.

The River Dragons are on the road to take on the Carolina Thunderbirds this weekend but return home for Legends Weekend on March 14 (7:35 pm) and March 15 (7:05 pm). Single game seats are on sale now through the Columbus Civic Center Box Office or online at TicketMaster.com.

