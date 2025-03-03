S'Mores Night at Best in Backyards: March 18

March 3, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danbury Hat Tricks News Release







DANBURY - Get ready for a sweet night with the Danbury Hat Tricks, presented by Best in Backyards! Join us on Tuesday, March 18 from 3-6 PM at Best in Backyards (Danbury, CT) for S'mores Night.

Gather around the fire, roast marshmallows, and enjoy a classic s'mores treat while hanging out with your favorite Hat Tricks players. This is a fantastic opportunity to meet the team, collect some autographs, and snap a few pictures.

Best in Backyards, the premier destination for outdoor living products, is proudly sponsoring this event and providing the perfect setting for an unforgettable evening.

Space is limited, so be sure to RSVP by emailing herm@danburyhattricks.com.

ABOUT BEST IN BACKYARDS:

Best in Backyards is the premier destination for high-quality outdoor living solutions in the Northeast. Specializing in playsets, trampolines, outdoor kitchens, pergolas, pavilions, storage sheds, pools, and more, Best in Backyards transforms ordinary spaces into backyard retreats for families to enjoy year-round.

With multiple locations, including Danbury, CT, Best in Backyards is committed to exceptional craftsmanship, expert installation, and outstanding customer service. Whether you're looking to enhance your outdoor space for relaxation, entertainment, or recreation, Best in Backyards provides top-of-the-line products designed to bring your vision to life.

Visit bestinbackyards.com to explore their offerings and start creating your perfect outdoor oasis today!

