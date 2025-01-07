Dashers Make Coaching Change

January 7, 2025 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL)

Danville Dashers News Release







The Dashers Hockey Team has announced an immediate coaching change, parting ways with AJ Tesoriero after a challenging start to the season with a record of 1-19-3-0 in the Empire Division of the Federal Prospects Hockey League. AJ has been a long standing member of the community and hockey in Danville and we wish him nothing but the best going forward and appreciate all his efforts to help the return of the Dashers this season.

In an effort to turn the team's fortunes around, ownership has appointed Stephen Esau as the new head coach. Stephen joins the Dashers after a brief tenure with the Watertown Wolves in the 2022-2023 Federal Prospects Hockey League season that saw the Wolves make the playoffs. Esau also spent several seasons in junior hockey. With Stephen's scouting ability and drive, the Dashers look to improve on their record and make 2025 an exciting one for our fans. The Dashers are set to return home this Friday and Saturday to face the Port Huron Prowlers at 7:05 PM.

