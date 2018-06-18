River Cats rack up 12 hits, but drop third straight to New Orleans

METAIRIE, LA - The Sacramento River Cats (33-38) fell 7-4 on Monday night to the New Orleans Baby Cakes (34-36). Outfielder Austin Slater chipped in with his fifth home run, but the River Cats let too many opportunities go by, as they were just 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position.

The River Cats jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the first inning thanks to a two-run home run from Slater, his fifth of the season. In the sixth inning, Orlando Calixte added a two-run single to cut into the deficit, but the Baby Cakes' lead was too much to overcome.

Right-hander Taylor Hill shut out the Baby Cakes through the first three innings, but New Orleans came alive and scored three runs in the fourth and fifth innings. Hill finished with one strikeout and six earned runs in 4.2 innings.

Sacramento will try to salvage a game in Tuesday's getaway matinee. Right-hander Casey Kelly (6-5, 4.77) takes the mound looking to earn his team-leading seventh win of the season, while New Orleans will counter with righty Pablo Lopez (2-3, 1.15). First pitch is set for 10:00 a.m. (PT). Catch all of the action live online at rivercats.com, on the MiLB First Pitch app, and on the air on Money 105.FM beginning at 7:00 p.m. (PT).

- The River Cats piled up four base hits in the very first inning on Monday after only recording four hits total in yesterday's game against New Orleans.

- Slater's home run was one of two extra-base hits he had on the night and his first homer since May 30 against the El Paso Chihuahuas.

