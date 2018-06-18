Socrates Brito Wins Pacific Coast League Player of the Week

June 18, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Reno Aces News Release





Reno, Nev. - Reno Aces outfielder Socrates Brito has been named the Pacific Coast League's Player of the Week for the period of June 11-June 17, 2018, the League office announced Monday.

Brito, 25, went 15-for-25 (.600) this week with 11 RBI, 10 runs scored and four home runs. He has hit safely in every game this week and enters tonight's contest with a six-game hitting streak. Additionally, Brito has recorded an RBI in each of his last six contests with three of the performances yielding multi-RBIs. His 15 hits were the most by a single player in the Pacific Coast League. He posted a Minors-best 31 total bases, eight extra-base hits and a 1.883 OPS.

The Diamondbacks farmhand was the catalyst for an Aces offense in a June 14 win against Iowa; he finished four-for-four with four RBI, two runs scored and two doubles. One day later, he smashed a two-run homer in a win over Iowa, part of a two-hit game.

Brito was recalled by the Arizona Diamondbacks on May 22 to replace outfielder Steven Souza Jr. who was placed on the Disabled List. At the time of his call-up, Brito hit .323 (51-for-158) with 8 doubles, 2 triples, 2 home runs, 21 RBI, 25 runs scored and 7 stolen bases in 42 games with the Aces in 2018. He batted .368 (43-for-117) vs. right-handers and .432 (16-for-37) with runners in scoring position, and played 25 games in center field (25 starts), 10 in left (6) and 9 in right (8).

Brito is the second Aces position player to take home Player of the Week honors and second in the month of June. Kevin Cron earned his first PCL Player of the Week award for the week of May 28-June 3. Cron led all professional baseball (Minor and Major League players) with 14 RBI and eight extra-base hits. In six games, he also totaled the most bases (26) in the PCL, while matching the League-high in home runs (4). Cron hit .357 (10-for-28) with a 1.286 OPS (.357 on-base percentage, .929 slugging percentage) and scored five runs.

The Aces have two games remaining of their seven-game homestand. Reno will take on the Omaha Storm Chasers tonight at 7:05 p.m. Robbie Ray, an Arizona Diamondback and former Aces left-hander, is set to make a rehab start tomorrow afternoon according to D-backs manager Torey Lovullo. For tickets and information visit renoaces.com or call (775) 334-7000.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 18, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.