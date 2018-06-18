Sounds Drop Third Straight to Isotopes

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - After combining for 45 runs on 58 hits in the first two games of the series, the Nashville Sounds and Albuquerque Isotopes came back to earth Monday night as the Isotopes edged the Sounds 3-2. The two ball clubs mustered just five runs on 15 hits.

Nashville's bullpen was asked to pitch 7 2/3 innings after the game began with a bit of controversy. Sounds starter Ben Bracewell was ejected after recording one out and throwing just three pitches. On his third pitch he threw the ball behind Albuquerque's Raimel Tapia and was tossed, prompting the Sounds to go to their bullpen much earlier than anticipated. Ryan Dull entered the game and allowed a double from Tapia and a run-scoring single from Josh Fuentes as the Isotopes jumped out to a 1-0 lead. A sacrifice fly from Garrett Hampson doubled Albuquerque's lead in the second.

Nashville cut the lead in half in the fourth inning. Sheldon Neuse smoked a two-out triple and then came in to score on an error by the second baseman, Hampson, whose relay throw went into the third base dugout. Albuquerque regained its two-run advantage with back-to-back doubles in the fifth inning by Hampson and Tapia.

The Sounds got a run back in the sixth inning as Bruce Maxwell slapped an RBI-single into left field to bring Ramón Laureano home from second base.

In his lone inning of work, Ryan Buchter, on a rehab assignment from Oakland, sat down the Isotopes in order in the fourth on just seven pitches.

Bobby Wahl kept the Sounds in striking distance. The hard-throwing right-hander entered with the bases loaded in two outs in the seventh inning and blew away Fuentes with three fastballs. He then retired the three Isotopes he faced in the eighth. Nashville got the leadoff man on-base in the top of the ninth as Maxwell drew a walk, but the threat was ended as BJ Boyd hit into the Sounds' fourth double play of the game.

The final game of the four-game series is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon in Albuquerque. Right-hander Edwin Jackson (0-1, 5.40) starts for the Sounds against right-hander David Holman (2-1, 5.52) for the Isoptopes. First pitch is scheduled for 1:05 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

With Monday's 3-2 loss, the Sounds dropped to 32-36 on the season.

Nick Martini extended his consecutive on-base streak to 51 games when he singled in the first inning. Martini's streak is the longest by a Nashville player in the Pacific Coast League era and is the longest active streak in Minor League Baseball. Since April 14, Martini has reached safely in every game he has played in. The single extended his hitting streak to a career-high 20 games. The 51-game on-base streak is the longest in the Pacific Coast League since at least 2009 when MLBAM began tracking the statistic. The hitting streak is the fourth-longest streak for the Sounds in the PCL era.

BJ Boyd's failed to reach base, snapping his road on-base streak at 27 straight games.

Anthony Garcia's sixth inning single extended his hitting streak to a season-high 10 games.

The Sounds hit into a season-high four double plays.

