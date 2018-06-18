Sounds Upended in High-Scoring Affair

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - The Nashville Sounds pitching staff scrounged together nine innings with a depleted bullpen and fell to the Albuquerque Isotopes 17-12 Sunday night.

The offense gave the Sounds a chance by plating 12 runs, but the pitching staff matched a season-high by yielding 17 runs on the night.

In a spot start Raul Alcantara allowed four runs in two innings, Jake Sanchez gave up one run in his lone inning of work, Danny Coulombe surrendered four runs, one earned, in his 1 2/3 innings, Dean Kiekhefer put together 2 1/3 innings and yielded three runs, and infielder Melvin Mercedes tossed the final frame and was touched for five runs.

Nashville capitalized on a pair of two-out walks from Albuquerque's Sam Howard in the top of the first inning. Three straight RBI-singles from Beau Taylor, Sheldon Neuse, and BJ Boyd provided Alcantara with a 3-0 advantage before he stepped on the mound. The lead evaporated quickly and turned into a one-run deficit as the Isotopes tallied four runs of their own in the home half of the inning. Garrett Hampson sent a leadoff home run beyond the left field fence followed by a two-run double from Jordan Patterson and RBI-single from Stephen Cardullo.

That trend would continue throughout the evening as each time the Sounds scored in the top half of an inning the Isotopes responded in the bottom half except for the ninth inning. The Sounds mounted a four-run rally in the ninth trailing 17-8 but the deficit was too steep to overcome despite nine Nashville hitters coming to the plate.

Game three of the four-game series is scheduled for Monday night in Albuquerque. Right-hander Ben Bracewell (0-2, 6.60) starts for the Sounds against left-hander David Holmberg (2-5, 5.86) for the Isotopes. First pitch is scheduled for 7:35 p.m.

Post-Game Notes

With Sunday's 17-12 loss, the Sounds dropped to 32-35 on the season.

Nick Martini extended his consecutive on-base streak to 50 games when he singled in the second inning. Martini's streak is the longest by a Nashville player in the Pacific Coast League era and is the longest active streak in Minor League Baseball. Since April 14, Martini has reached safely in every game he has played in. The single extended his hitting streak to a career-high 19 games. The 50-game on-base streak is the longest in the Pacific Coast League since at least 2008 when MLBAM began tracking the statistic.

Nick Martini's RBI ground out in the top of the eighth inning extended his RBI streak to five games, matching Dustin Garneau's five-game streak for the team-high this season.

BJ Boyd's RBI-single in the first inning extended his road on-base streak to 27 straight games.

The Sounds scored 12 runs in Sunday's loss. It is the most runs Nashville has scored in any of their 35 losses in 2018. They have scored at least six runs in each of their last four losses.

In all five games of their current seven-game road-trip the Sounds have scored at least six runs and collected at least 10 hits.

The 17 runs allowed by the Sounds matched a season-high.

