OKC Dodgers Game Notes - June 18, 2018

Las Vegas 51s (28-42) vs. Oklahoma City Dodgers (41-24)

New York Mets vs. Los Angeles Dodgers

Game #66 of 140/Home #35 of 70 (27-7)

Pitching Probables: LV-RHP Cody Martin (0-2, 5.40) vs. OKC-RHP Justin DeFratus (2-3, 4.50)

Monday, June 18, 2018 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM AM-1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio - Alex Freedman

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Dodgers and Las Vegas 51s meet for the third time in their series at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. The Dodgers have won four straight games and a win tonight would give them their longest winning streak since winning six straight games April 25-30. OKC is in the midst of a stretch of 14 straight games against Pacific Conference opponents, going 8-4.

Last Game: The Dodgers scored three runs in the first inning and tacked on two more late runs in a 5-3 win against Las Vegas at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Las Vegas took the game's first lead on a two-out RBI single by Cody Asche in the first inning. The Dodgers answered in the bottom of the inning, loading the bases with one out for Edwin RÃ-os, who hit a fly ball to left field for a two-run single. With runners at the corners, Rocky Gale followed and lined a RBI single into center field for a 3-1 advantage. The 51s loaded the bases with none out in the sixth. Jose Lobaton grounded into a double play that allowed a run to score and cut OKC's lead to 3-2. Dodgers reliever Drew Hutchison (1-0) then struck out Ty Kelly to end the inning. Las Vegas loaded the bases again in the seventh inning with none out, but Dodgers reliever J.T. Chargois escaped the jam with a double play and a strikeout. Alex Verdugo homered out to right field to extend the Dodgers' lead to 4-2 in the seventh inning. Kyle Garlick entered the game as a pinch hitter in the eighth inning and promptly hit a RBI double for a 5-2 advantage. Peter Alonso's RBI single in the ninth cut the Dodgers' lead to 5-3 with two outs, but with the tying run at the plate, Joe Broussard (SV, 6) struck out Johnny Monell to end the game. Las Vegas starting pitcher Corey Oswalt (4-4) was charged with the loss.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Justin DeFratus (2-3) returns to the mound to make his first start with OKC since May 23...DeFratus most recently made four starts for Double-A Tulsa, and his last start was June 13 against Northwest Arkansas. He was charged with the loss, tying his season high with eight runs allowed (seven earned) and nine hits over 4.0 IP with two walks and two K's...Between the two levels, DeFratus is 4-6 with a 4.88 ERA and ranks second among Dodgers farmhands with 752. IP...DeFratus was named PCL Pitcher of Week for May 7-13 after his second career complete game and first career shutout May 11 against Memphis, throwing 89 pitches (64 strikes). It was the first nine-inning shutout by an OKC pitcher since Jake Buchanan May 20, 2014 at New Orleans and first in OKC since Luis Mendoza's no-hitter Aug. 14, 2009 against Salt Lake...The 30-year-old veteran started the season with Double-A Tulsa and was named the first Texas League Pitcher of the Week this season...He signed with the Dodgers as a free agent Feb. 17...DeFratus made his MLB debut Sept. 18, 2011 with Philadelphia and appeared in 191 MLB games with the Phillies...He was originally drafted by the Phillies in the 11th round of the 2007 MLB Draft from Ventura (Calif.) College...Tonight is his first career start against Las Vegas. He made three relief appearances against the 51s in 2016 while with Tacoma, allowing one run and three hits over 4.1 innings.

Against the 51s: 2018: 2-0 2017: 2-2 All-time: 47-50 In OKC: 23-22 The Dodgers and 51s are meeting for their lone series of the season...The teams split their 2017 set in Las Vegas, 2-2, with the 51s winning the first two games and the Dodgers taking the final two meetings. The teams played two extra-inning games during the set...Tim Locastro and Trayce Thompson led the Dodgers with five hits apiece, while Edwin RÃ-os and O'Koyea Dickson each had three RBI in the series...The 51s last played in OKC in 2016, winning three of four games during the series...The Dodgers last won a series against the 51s in 2015, going 3-1...OKC outfielder Travis Taijeron spent the past three seasons with the 51s, appearing in 381 games while batting .274 with 69 homers and 237 RBI...Las Vegas manager Tony DeFrancesco guided the OKC RedHawks for four seasons (2011-14), and his teams went a combined 302-272. The RedHawks won the American Southern Division title in 2013, posting a league-best record of 82-62, including a franchise record 17 straight home wins July 26-Aug. 20 and the club's longest winning streak at 12 games from July 26-Aug. 3.

Home Cooking: The Dodgers are 27-7 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season. They own the best home winning percentage (.794) among full season teams in the Minors and have the most home wins...Of their 27 home wins, the Dodgers have trailed at some point in 13 games, and trailed in the eighth inning or later seven times. They have four comeback wins after trailing by three or more runs...The Dodgers have held an opponent to one or no runs in 10 of the 34 games...OKC is slashing .314/.376/.488 at home, scoring an average of 6.0 runs per game on an average of 10.8 hits. The team has scored eight-plus runs 11 times and collected 14 or more hits in eight games. OKC also scored at least four runs in an inning 12 times...OKC has scored at least four runs in 13 of the last 14 home games and 14 of the last 16.

Teach Me How to Dougie: Alex Verdugo doubled and homered Sunday night and scored two runs to extend his season-best hitting streak to 12 games, going 22-for-52 (.423) with nine RBI and five runs scored. It's his second hitting streak this season to reach double digits, and he has now hit safely in 23 of his last 24 games, going 39-for-100 (.390) with 13 runs scored and 13 RBI...Verdugo paces the Dodgers with 60 hits despite playing in just 43 games, and his .341 average ranks seventh in the PCL...His 23 hits in June are tied with Reno's Ildemaro Vargas for most in the PCL...Entering today, Verdugo has notched four straight multi-hit games (8x15) and has collected a RBI in six straight games. Each of his last four hits have gone for extra bases, and his homer last night was his first since April 23 at New Orleans.

Give Me Some Mora: Angelo Mora reached base in three of four trips to the plate Sunday with two walks and a single, and he has now reached base in seven of his last eight plate appearances. Over his last 11 games, Mora is 19-for-41 (.463) with 12 RBI and six runs scored. Since June 3, he leads the PCL in on-base percentage (.551) and ranks second in batting average (.463). He is also tied for fourth in hits (19)...Over his last seven games, he is 12-for-25 with four extra-base hits and eight RBI.

Call to Arms: During the team's four-game winning streak the pitching staff has allowed a total of six runs and 29 hits. The starters have allowed one run over 20.0 IP with 12 hits allowed (12x70)...The team has not surrendered a homer in four straight games for the fourth time this season, but it's the first time since May 2-5...Opponents are 8-for-60 with RISP over the last six games and 6-for-48 over the last five...The Dodgers fanned 12 Las Vegas batters yesterday for the team's 27th double-digit strikeout game of the season. They currently lead the PCL with 147 strikeouts through their first 15 games of June, with an average 9.72 strikeouts per nine innings.

Around The Horn: OKC has won six of the last eight games and eight of the last 11 games...OKC notched eight doubles last night for the first time since June 7, 2009 at Albuquerque...Fourteen of the team's last 26 hits have gone for extra bases, including 12 doubles over the past two games...Henry Ramos' season-best seven-game hitting streak came to an end Sunday. He went 11-for-27, with six extra-base hits and six RBI during the streak...Rocky Gale is 6-for-11 with four extra-base hits and four RBI over the last three games.

