River Cats Home for Weekend Series with the Chihuahuas

WEST SACRAMENTO, CA - The Sacramento River Cats will return to Raley Field for a four-game homestand beginning Thursday, June 21. The River Cats will welcome the El Paso Chihuahuas (San Diego Padres) to Sacramento for the first time this season. The season's sixth homestand features a special appearance by Giants alum Dave Dravecky, Italian Heritage Night, Thursday beer specials, Orange Friday Fireworks, Sutter Health Fireworks, and K-LOVE Sunday Funday.

Thursday, June 21 - River Cats vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Tonight's game will be broadcast live online at rivercats.com, and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- Thirsty Thursday: 12-oz beers are just $2 in the Sactown Smokehouse BBQ area!

Friday, June 22 - River Cats vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Tonight's game will be broadcast live online at rivercats.com, and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- Dave Dravecky: Former Giants pitcher and current Community Ambassador Dave Dravecky will be in attendance to sign autographs and throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

- Food Trucks: Masa Guiseria and Drewski's food trucks will be on the Toyota Home Run Hill.

- #OrangeFriday: Live music from Madison Hudson Band and $2 off craft beers in the Knee Deep Alley from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., postgame fireworks, and of course, orange Sactown jerseys.

Saturday, June 23 - River Cats vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:07 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 6:00 p.m.

- Television Broadcast: Tonight's game will be broadcast live on CW31/KMAX. Coverage begins at 7:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Tonight's game will be broadcast live online at rivercats.com and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- Food Truck: Buckhorn Truck food truck will be on the Toyota Home Run Hill.

- Saturday Night Fireworks: Enjoy themed fireworks shows after every Saturday game, courtesy of Sutter Health.

Sunday, June 24 - River Cats vs. El Paso Chihuahuas

- Game Time: First pitch is at 1:05 p.m. Raley Field gates will open to all fans at 12:00 p.m.

- Radio Broadcast: Today's game will be broadcast live online at rivercats.com, and on the River Cats radio affiliate Money 105.5 FM.

- Sunday Funday: K-LOVE Sunday Funday features pregame player autographs and Kids Run the Bases after the game.

Tickets are still available for all games and can be purchased online at rivercats.com, over the phone by calling (916) 371-HITS (4487), emailing tickets@rivercats.com, or by visiting the Round Table Pizza Box Office at Raley Field.

