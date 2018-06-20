Bats Go Quiet in Series Finale Loss

June 20, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





EL PASO, Texas - The Memphis Redbirds (43-29) fell to the El Paso Chihuahuas (Padres) 7-4 in the series finale, Tuesday night in El Paso. The 'Birds had just one hit before the eighth inning in the loss.

Memphis starter Kevin Herget was solid through four innings before allowing two runs in the fifth and four in the sixth to put the game out of reach. Herget finished with a final line of 5.2 innings pitched, allowing seven runs on seven hits and two walks, while striking out two batters.

The 'Birds got on the board first, scoring two runs in the fourth inning to break a scoreless tie. El Paso scored seven unanswered runs before the 'Birds mounted a late comeback that fell just short, scoring two in the eighth. Memphis collected just six hits on the night, with five of them coming in the eighth and ninth innings

Luke Voit and Wilfredo Tovar both collected multi-hit games, while Ramon Urias and pinch-hitter Max Schrock recorded the other two hits for Memphis. Voit, Schrock, Patrick Wisdom, and Tyler O'Neill all drove in a single run for Memphis.

Memphis has an off day tomorrow before returning to AutoZone Park for a four-game set against New Orleans beginning on Thursday. For more information on single-game tickets and ticket mini-memberships, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from June 20, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.