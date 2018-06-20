Memphis Redbirds Homestand Highlights (June 21-24)

June 20, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release





MEMPHIS, Tennessee - The first-place Memphis Redbirds return to AutoZone Park tomorrow for a quick four-game homestand against the New Orleans Baby Cakes (Marlins) running through Sunday, with the set featuring fireworks on Saturday and plenty of summer fun at the ballpark.

This week, the Redbirds have three different specialty tickets that include the game and free food:

- Thursday's All-You-Can-Eat Night specialty ticket with access to a two-hour all-you-can-eat wings buffet

- Friday's Papa John's Friday Family Pack specialty ticket with four free hot dogs, four free sodas, one free large bottomless popcorn, and two coupons for free large Papa John's pizzas with the purchase of four Field Box tickets

- Saturday's Aldo's Pizza specialty ticket with a 22 oz. mug which includes bottomless fountain drinks at AutoZone Park on the night of the game, a coupon for a free slice of pizza and a soda at Aldo's, and discounted $3 draft beer, $3 ice cream floats, or $1 sodas when bringing the mug to Aldo's through Sept. 3

Every time the Redbirds win a game at AutoZone Park this season, fans will receive a coupon for $10 off a purchase of $50 or more at Dick's Sporting Goods.

Thursday, June 21 - 7:05 p.m. (gates at 6:00)

- Throwback Thursday: the Redbirds take the field as the Memphis Chicks, and the stadium is themed out in 1970s and 1980s style

- Thirsty Thursday featuring $2 Beers: fans can enjoy select $2 beers throughout the stadium

- All-You-Can-Eat Wings Specialty Ticket: fans purchasing a specialty ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/allyoucaneat receive access to a two-hour all-you-can-eat buffet featuring wings with carrots and celery and three types of sauces, plus hot dogs

- School Colors Series Specialty Ticket: for the first time, fans can get the acclaimed Redbirds' Music Note 'M' logo on a hat in their school's colors with a $1 upgrade on a Thursday ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/schoolcolors

- College ID Night: fans can show a college ID at the AutoZone Park Box Office and purchase $5 Bluff tickets

Friday, June 22 - 7:05 p.m. (gates at 6:00)

- Star Wars Night featuring "Darth Bader" Bobblehead Giveaway: the first 1,500 fans when gates open at 6:00 receive a Harrison Bader "Darth Bader" Bobblehead, and there will be characters from the movies available for pictures throughout the ballpark

-- Star Wars Night Jersey Auction: the Redbirds will be wearing special Star Wars-themed jerseys, which will be auctioned during the game with winning bidders going onto the field after the game to meet the player or coach and get an autograph - proceeds benefit the Redbirds Community Fund

- Free Stuff Friday featuring Big Money Dice Roll Worth $50,000: there will be prizes every inning, plus one lucky fan will have the chance to roll giant dice for $50,000 after nobody won the Big Money Dice Roll the past four weeks when the jackpot started at $10,000

- Papa John's Friday Family Pack Specialty Ticket: fans purchasing four Field Box tickets at www.memphisredbirds.com/fridayfamilypack ($64 ticket cost) also receive four free hot dogs, four free sodas, one free large bottomless popcorn, and two coupons for free large Papa John's pizzas

- Friday Night Block Party: fans can enjoy $2 beers and great entertainment in the Plaza before the game

Saturday, June 23 - 6:35 p.m. (gates at 5:00)

- Postgame Fireworks: a spectacular postgame fireworks display launched up-close and personal from center field

- Aldo's Pizza Specialty Ticket: fans purchasing a ticket at www.memphisredbirds.com/aldos ($24 Club Level/$20 Dugout/$17 Field Box) also receive a 22 oz. mug which includes bottomless fountain drinks at AutoZone Park on the night of the game, a coupon for a free slice of pizza and a soda at Aldo's Pizza, and discounted $3 draft beer, $3 ice cream floats, or $1 sodas when bringing the mug to Aldo's (through Sept. 3)

- Saturday Night Party in the Plaza: fans can enjoy $2 beers and great entertainment in the Plaza before the game

Sunday, June 24 - 2:05 p.m. (gates at 1:00)

- Prairie Farms Ice Cream Sunday: the first 2,500 kids ages 12 and under receive a free ice cream treat, courtesy of Prairie Farms Dairy

- Papa John's Rockey's Kids Club Day: Kids Club members have a free Bluff ticket to the game and can participate in the on-field games and contests - to sign up, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/kidsclub

- Kids Run the Bases: kids can run the bases just like the pros after the game, weather permitting

For information on upcoming promotions, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/promotions. For more information on single-game tickets, visit www.memphisredbirds.com/tickets.

