World Fighting Championships at Greater Nevada Field this Week

Reno, NV - Greater Nevada Field, in conjunction with World Fighting Championships (WFC), set to host Live Cage Fights on Saturday, June 23. Over 20 fights are on the slate for fans in Downtown Reno. Doors open at 5:00 p.m. and BJJ will begin promptly at 5:30 p.m. Tickets are available online at greaternevadafield.com starting at only $20.00!

"Northern Nevada gave WFC our start and has consistently supported our events to capacity over the past 5 years. We were looking for a place large enough to hold our biggest fight ever and there is no better place for it than outside at Great Nevada Field," said WFC President, Matt McGovern. "When word started to get out where we were doing the show, every top fighter in the region asked to be on the card. It's going to be a great night of fights."

Matchups include:

Matt Reed vs. Cameron Church - MMA Title Fight (155)

Steven Lively vs. John Mosby - MMA Title Fight (185)

Judy Gomes vs. Kelley Perotti - Black GI BJJ (135)

Damonte Blackmon vs. Joey McKay - MMA (145)

Wesley Lancaster vs. Jake Arroyo - MMA (125)

Jolina Pardilla vs. Nikki Cruz - Muay Thai (125)

David Mitchell vs. Kelly Anundson - Black No GI BJJ (HVY)

Issac Lewis vs. Justin Gragg - MMA (185)

Adrian Contreras vs. Tom Arroyo - MMA (145)

Joey Whitacre vs. Chris Alvarado - MMA (180)

Jason Rice vs. Sam Arroyo - MMA (135)

Victor Vorgar vs. Michael Courneya - MMA (130)

Jarrett Questel vs. Brennan Mishler - Muay Thai (165)

David Park vs. Kurt Hagenbuch - MMA (150)

JD Allbright vs. Kevin Thompson - Brown GI BJJ (185)

Ray Carnwright vs. Andre Howe - Blue GI BJJ (170)

Miyo Strong vs. Lindsey Boston - Purple No GI BJJ (118)

Mike Schnider vs. Ryan Wallace - Blue NO GI BJJ (185)

Marci Rodgers Simmons vs. Kelly McKay - Blue No GI BJJ (135)

Kelvin Bicasan vs. Rick Santos - Purple NO GI BJJ (170)

Cody Sons vs. Bobby Morton - Blue No GI BJJ (HVY)

Julio Veliz vs. Arturo Espinoza - Black GI BJJ (175)

"We're thrilled to partner with Matt and welcome another first-of-its-kind event to Greater Nevada Field," said Reno Aces, 1868 FC president Eric Edelstein. "We are extremely excited to bring in World Fighting Championships and give our community another new event to enjoy outdoors in downtown Reno."

Weigh-ins are set to take place at the Zone, inside Harrah's Casino on Friday, June 22 at 5:30 p.m. This event is free and open to the public.

