Yoga, Painting, LEGOs and Jazz Highlight Upcoming Salt Lake Bees Homestand

June 20, 2018 - Salt Lake Bees News Release





SALT LAKE CITY - The Salt Lake Bees begin a four-game weekend series with the Tacoma Rainiers (Triple-A Seattle) on Thursday night at Smith's Ballpark. Below are the game times, activities and community nights happening at the ballpark.

Thursday, June 21 vs. Tacoma Rainiers, 7:05 p.m.

Coors Light Thirsty Thursday with $3 drinks.

Paint Night at the Ballpark. Get a Paint Night experience, dinner and a game ticket for $65 on slbees.com or by calling 801-325-BEES (2337).

Ed Randall's Bat for the Cure Night to raise awareness for prostate cancer.

The Bees will honor Yohanna Vasquez and Daniel Rosenbloom as recipients of Big Brothers Big Sisters Rising Star Student Awards with a $500 check from Minor League Baseball charities.

Friday, June 22 vs. Tacoma Rainiers, 7:05 p.m.

LEGO Let's Play Tour. LEGO activities, games and sculptures will be available to play and interact with in the Fun Zone located in right field at Smith's Ballpark.

Postgame kids run presented by Bees Kids Club.

Saturday, June 23 vs. Tacoma Rainiers, 7:05 p.m.

LEGO Let's Play Tour. LEGO activities, games and sculptures will be available to play and interact with in the Fun Zone located in right field at Smith's Ballpark.

Utah Jazz Night. The Bees will wear special 'Jazz Statement Edition' inspired uniforms.

Bees backpack giveaway presented by Zions Bank.

Postgame kids run presented by Bees Kids Club.

Sunday, June 24 vs. Tacoma Rainiers, 1:05 p.m.

LEGO Let's Play Tour. LEGO activities, games and sculptures will be available to play and interact with in the Fun Zone located in right field at Smith's Ballpark.

Yoga on the field pregame. Fans can get a ticket to Sunday's game, a yoga mat and on-field yoga session pregame for $24 at www.slbees.com.

Safe in the SUNday presented by University of Utah Health.

Fans can use Lyft to get to get to the ballpark and receive $20 off their first two rides by using the code SLBEES18.

Additional details about all Bees promotions are available at www.slbees.com. Tickets can be purchased online at www.slbees.com and the Smith's Ballpark box office. Group outings, picnics or suites can be purchased by calling the Bees group sales office at 801-325-BEES (2337).

