Bees Leave Colorado Springs in Style

June 20, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Salt Lake Bees News Release





The Salt Lake Bees set season highs in runs and hits in a 17-9 win over the Colorado Springs Sky Sox on Tuesday night. Trailing 1-0 in the second, Salt Lake took the lead with three runs on an RBI double by Dustin Ackley, a sacrifice fly by Eric Young, Jr. and a solo homer by Matt Thaiss. The Bees would follow that up with one run in the third, five in the fourth, one in the fifth, four in the sixth and three in the ninth behind a 24 hit attack. Salt Lake led 10-5 in the fifth when the Sky Sox scored four to pull to within one before the Bees erupted for four in the sixth on an RBI single by Francisco Arcia and a three run homer by Young, who was playing in the 1000th game of his minor league career.

Thaiss led the Bees with a season high five hits with one run batted in, which was the first five hit game for a Salt Lake player this season. Taylor Ward went 4 for 4 with two homers, a double and three RBI, while Young added three hits and five runs batted in. Ben Revere chipped in with three hits and one RBI and Arcia added three hits, including a home run and a triple, and three RBI. Greg Mahle (1-1) pitched one and one-third scoreless innings to earn the victory. Ralston Cash tossed two scoreless innings and Taylor Cole retired the Sky Sox in order in the ninth to close out the Bees final game in Colorado Springs with the team relocating to San Antonio next season.

