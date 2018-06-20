Redbirds' Remaining Thursday Home Games to be Televised on WMC-TV's Bounce
June 20, 2018 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Memphis Redbirds News Release
MEMPHIS, Tennessee - Five Memphis Redbirds home games the rest of the season will be televised on WMC-TV's Bounce channel starting tomorrow night, bringing the total number of Redbirds games on television this season to 15.
"After the success of the Memorial Day Weekend telecast of the Shelby County Sheriffs-Memphis Police Department softball game and that night's Redbirds game on Bounce, it made perfect sense to find more games to put on the channel," Redbirds President/General Manager Craig Unger said. "We appreciate the partnership with WMC Action News 5, and we look forward to expanding the relationship in the future."
"We're proud to support our Memphis Redbirds and to partner with such a first-class organization," WMC Action News 5 Vice President and General Manager Jonathan Mitchell said. "We look forward to building upon our partnership this season and beyond."
The five Thursday games on Bounce join the Sunday game of Memorial Day Weekend that was televised on the network, along with nine Sunday games airing on WLMT CW30, to make up the Redbirds' television schedule for the season.
The Voice of the Redbirds, Steve Selby, will be handling play-by-play duties on the telecasts.
2018 Memphis Redbirds WMC-TV's Bounce Schedule
Thursday, June 21 vs. New Orleans - 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, July 5 vs. Omaha - 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, July 19 vs. Iowa - 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 2 vs. Sacramento - 7:05 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 16 vs. New Orleans - 7:05 p.m.
Bounce can be found on WMC's digital channel 5-2. On Comcast, Bounce Memphis can be found on channel 906. For more information, visit www.wmcactionnews5.com.
For more information on single-game tickets and ticket mini-memberships, visit www.memphisredbirds.com.
