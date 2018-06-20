Nelly to Perform at Security Service Field on September 22

Indigo Entertainment announce that Hip Hop Star Nelly will perform at Security Service Field on September 22, 2018 along with special guest Fat Joe.

Nelly is a Diamond Selling, Multi-platinum, Grammy award-winning rap superstar, entrepreneur, philanthropist, and actor. He has continually raised the bar for the entertainment industry since stepping on the scene in 2000 with his distinctive vocals and larger-than-life personality.

Nelly's Country Grammar album and his song Cruise with Florida Georgia Line both achieved Diamond status in 2016. Nelly has performed on NBC's The Voice, The American Music Awards, ABC's Greatest Hits and served as a judge on CW's The Next. His hits include: "Hot in Here" - "Dilemma" [feat. Kelly Rowland] "Country Grammar" "Ride Wit Me" "Just a Dream"- "Cruise", "The Fix" sampling Marvin Gaye, and dance anthem "Millionaire" with Cash Cash and Digital Animal Farm. Nelly has also performed alongside some of the country's most prestigious orchestras including the St. Louis Symphony Orchestra, Columbus Symphony and Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra.

The music mogul has also left his mark on other industries, including his hugely successful women's clothing line, Apple Bottoms and as part owner of the Charlotte Bobcats with Michael Jordan. In 2005, he made his big screen debut in the Adam Sandler and Chris Rock hit remake, The Longest Yard and starred in Reach Me with Sylvester Stallone in 2014. Currently he supports The Make-A-Wish Foundation and is the only rapper/music artist to own his own college, EI University, which provides education surrounding the music industry while Nelly himself provides scholarships.

Tickets are set to go on sale on Friday, June 22 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets start at $34.00 and can be purchased at the Sky Sox box office, over the phone by calling 719-591-7699, or at www.skysox.com.

