River Bandits' Hurlers Overwhelm Sky Carp

August 15, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Beloit Sky Carp News Release







BELOIT - Ethan Bosacker took a perfect game into the seventh inning and the Quad Cities River Bandits continued their mastery of the Sky Carp with a 4-1 victory Thursday night.

Ryan Ignoffo hit a clean single to left field with two outs in the seventh inning for Bosacker, who moved to 5-1 on the season with the victory.

After surrendering another single, Bosackers completed the seventh inning and finished his evening with 12 strikeouts and zero walks.

Spencer Nivens hit a solo home run in the first inning against Thomas White, and the game would stay 1-0 until the top of the eighth inning, when the River Bandits scored three more times to secure the win.

The Sky Carp tallied its lone run in the ninth inning, when Colby Shade cracked a 433-foot home run to left field.

Thomas White got the start and was again terrific for the Sky Carp. For the fifth straight start, White allowed exactly one run in five innings of work.

NOTABLES:

