Rattlers Rally in the Rain

August 15, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Wisconsin Timber Rattlers News Release







GRAND CHUTE, WI - The Wisconsin Timber Rattlers rallied from a 3-1 deficit with three runs in the bottom of the fourth inning and outlasted the Peoria Chiefs on a rainy Thursday night at Neuroscience Group Field. The Rattlers won their second straight with a 6-3 decision over the Chiefs.

Milwaukee Brewers reliever Trevor Megill made the start for the Timber Rattlers on Thursday as part of a rehabilitation assignment. He worked a scoreless first inning, allowed one hit, and struck out one while using eighteen pitches - fifteen strikes.

Wisconsin (69-41 overall, 27-17 second half) took the lead in the bottom of the first inning. Cooper Pratt reached on an error with one out. Jadher Areinamo drove in Pratt with a two-out double for the 1-0 advantage.

The Chiefs (48-62, 22-23) tied the game in the top of the second. Will Rudy, who relieved Megill, walked Won-Bin Cho to start the inning. Michael Curialle doubled to right to score Cho. However, Curialle was out at third as he tried to stretch his hit into a triple.

Curialle put the Chiefs ahead 3-1 with a two-out, two-run double in the top of the fourth.

The Rattlers went back in front in the bottom of the fourth as Peoria starting pitcher Inohan Paniagua lost the strike zone and was let down by his defense. Areinamo and Eduardo Garcia started the inning with singles. Matt Wood sent a grounder to second that was booted for an error to load the bases with no outs. Tayden Hall drew a walk to force in the first run of the inning. Hedbert Perez was next and his popup to left dropped in just fair to score the tying run.

Luis Lara put Wisconsin back in the lead when he drew another walk with the bases loaded.

Rudy maintained the lead with a scoreless fifth and a scoreless sixth. He struck out five over five innings to put himself in line for his fifth win of the season.

The Rattlers bullpen held onto the lead with Mark Manfredi working a scoreless seventh inning and Aaron Rund tossing a scoreless eighth.

In the bottom of the eighth, Areinamo and Garcia started a rally for some insurance runs. Areinamo drew a walk and Garcia had a ground rule double. Matt Wood drove in the first insurance run with a sacrifice fly. Then, Perez made it 6-3 with a two-out, RBI single.

Rund closed out the game for his seventh save of the season with a perfect ninth inning that included two strikeouts.

Game four of the series is Friday night. Alexander Cornielle (6-5, 4.67) is scheduled to be the starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Peoria will put Hancel Rincon (8-6, 3.82) on the mound as their starter. Game time is 6:40pm CDT.

Game four of the series is Friday night. Alexander Cornielle (6-5, 4.67) is scheduled to be the starting pitcher for the Timber Rattlers. Peoria will put Hancel Rincon (8-6, 3.82) on the mound as their starter. Game time is 6:40pm CDT.

If you can't make it to the ballpark, there are several ways to follow the Timber Rattlers action. The radio broadcast is on AM1280, WNAM with the Community Blood Center Pregame Show set to go at 6:20pm. The game is also available on the internet and the Bally Live App.

R H E

PEO 010 200 000 - 3 5 2

WIS 100 300 02x - 6 7 0

Click here for the boxscore

Click here for the scoring plays

WP: Will Rudy (5-7)

LP: Inohan Paniagua (7-8)

SAVE: Aaron Rund (7)

TIME: 2:23

ATTN: 4,804

Midwest League Stories from August 15, 2024

