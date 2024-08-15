Loons Sweep Captains in Doubleheader

EASTLAKE, Ohio. - The Great Lakes Loons (58-53) (24-21) took two games of a twinbill over the Lake County Captains (65-46) (24-21) on a 77-degree partly cloudy Thursday night at Classic Auto Group Park.

Game One - Two Captains' errors aided the Loons' first run in the first inning. Josue De Paula and Kyle Nevin each singled in the frame. - After two hits through the first three innings, Great Lakes had a five-hit three-run fourth inning. Three straight singles came with two outs. Dylan Campbell delivered a two-run single. Jordan Thompson and Jake Vogel had the previous two. - Loons starter Peter Heubeck went four innings, striking out four. He allowed one run, stranding five Lake County runners. - Brandon Neeck finished the final frame, his only blemish, a Jorge Burgos homer. The left-hander has allowed one run in his last 14 innings.

Game Two - Great Lakes starter Wyatt Crowell completed 3.2 innings, striking out five. He walked two and hit two batters in the second inning, with the Captains grabbing a run. - The Loons scored two runs in the fourth inning. Jake Gelof roped an RBI double to left-center and scored on a wild pitch. - After getting the final out of the fourth, Livan Reinoso left Garrett McDaniels one out and the bases loaded. McDaniels got a strikeout and Sam Mongelli made a leaping catch. - In the top of the seventh, for insurance, Dylan Campbell crushed a two-run home run to deep left field. - Kelvin Ramirez retired the final six batters, his eleventh save in 14 attempts. The right-hander struck out three.

Rounding Things Out Both of Dylan Campbell's hits came on a two-strike, two-out count. He has 14 hits in those scenarios, third-most in the Midwest League. Kyle Nevin is second with 15.

Up Next With the series split at two, three games remain in Eastlake, Ohio. Tomorrow, Friday, August 16th is the next game, with a first pitch at 7:00 pm.

