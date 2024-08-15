South Bend Leads Wire-To-Wire, Cubs Top Kernels 6-4

Cedar Rapids, IA - South Bend scored twice in the top of the third and never looked back Thursday evening, handing the Kernels their second loss in three games, 6-4.

The Cubs struck first for the third straight game to begin the series. To lead off the third, Ed Howard reached on a single, and after a Pedro Ramirez fielder's choice replaced him on first base, a single and a walk loaded the bases with two outs. With the bases full, a pitch hit Jacob Wetzel to score the game's first run, and behind him, a Jordan Nwogu single put South Bend on top 2-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, Cedar Rapids got on the board. Walker Jenkins opened the frame with a single, and after an error moved him to third, he scored on a Rubel Cespedes RBI groundout to put the Kernels on the board 2-1.

But that would be the closest the Kernels would get. In the top of the fifth, Ethan Hearn lifted a solo home run to put the Cubs back up by two at 3-1. An inning later, Ramirez reached on fielder's choice and scored from first on an Andy Garriola RBI double to up the South Bend advantage to 4-1.

In the bottom of the sixth, the Kernels got one back. Jenkins doubled to begin the inning, and two batters later, he scored on a Cespedes RBI base hit to bring Cedar Rapids back within two, 4-2.

Again, in the seventh, the Cubs had the answer. Nwogu was hit by a pitch to open the frame, and after he stole second and third, he scored on an Edgar Alvarez RBI fielder's choice. Two batters later, Alvarez moved to third on a single and scored on a passed ball to put South Bend ahead 6-2.

Cedar Rapids started to rally back in the bottom half of the seventh. Agustin Ruiz walked to begin the inning, then he scored from first on a Jose Salas triple to trim the Cubs' lead to 6-3. Behind him, back-to-back walks to Jenkins and Gabriel Gonzalez loaded the bases for Cespedes, who drove in his third run of the night with a walk to make it 6-4. But the Cubs escaped the bases-loaded jam and held the Kernels off the board in the ninth to come away with the 6-4 win.

The loss drops the Kernels to 59-50 on the season and 22-23 in the second half. Game four of the six-game series is set for Friday at 6:35 with Ty Langeberg on the mound opposite Nick Dean.

