Dragons Collect 18 Hits, Move Back into First Place with 14-3 Win

August 15, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton, Ohio -John Michael Faile collected three hits including a home run in his first game with the Dragons as Dayton pounded out 18 hits and defeated Fort Wayne 14-3 on Thursday night.

The Dayton win lifted the Dragons back into first place, one-half game ahead of West Michigan in the second half playoff race after West Michigan lost to Lansing on Thursday night. Great Lakes is three games behind the Dragons. There are 21 games to play.

The Dragons offense was well-balanced and consistent as they collected at least one hit in all nine innings and scored runs in eight different innings (every inning except the second). The Dragons scored two runs in the top of the first inning and built their lead to 4-0 by the fourth when John Michael Faile blasted a home run to center field in his second at-bat with the team.

After Fort Wayne scored one run in the bottom of the fourth, the Dragons kept the offensive attack in gear, getting two runs in the fifth, one in the sixth, and four in the seventh to build their lead to 11-1. Johnny Ascaino hit his first homer with the Dragons in the eighth, and Leo Balcazar added a two-run double in the ninth to make it 14-1. Fort Wayne scored two in the bottom of the ninth to close out the scoring.

--Faile, in his first game with the Dragons, had a home run and two singles. Undrafted out of NCAA Division II North Greenville University, Faile is an interesting addition. He set the career NCAA D2 record in both home runs and RBI, hit over .400 in back-to-back seasons and won his conference's Triple Crown, and then produced a huge season in independent professional baseball in 2023 before signing with the Reds as a free agent.

--Ethan O'Donnell collected three doubles and scored two runs.

--Cam Collier reached base four times and added two sacrifice flies while driving in three runs.

--Hector Rodriguez snapped a 1 for 26 slump with four hits including two doubles.

--Leo Balcazar had two hits and four RBI, extending his hitting streak to 14 straight games, longest by a Dayton player since 2021.

On the mound, Dayton starting pitcher Brian Edgington produced his second straight outstanding outing, going six innings and allowing just two base runners. He surrendered one run on two hits with no walks and seven strikeouts.

Notes: Jay Allen II had a hit and scored two runs before leaving the game in the fifth inning. Allen was hit by a pitch in the top of the fifth (in the shoulder or neck area) and remained in the game, eventually scoring on a headfirst slide into home plate in the inning, but he did not go out defensively in the bottom of the fifth.

Up Next: The Dragons (27-18, 61-50) play at Fort Wayne on Friday night at 7:05 pm in the fourth game of a six-game series. Jose Franco (0-2, 3.31) will start for the Dragons against Fort Wayne's Emmanuel Pinales (3-9, 4.04).

