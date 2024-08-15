Olive Burgers Top Whitecaps, and That's a Lansing Fact
August 15, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)
Lansing Lugnuts News Release
LANSING, Mich. - In front of 6,628 Lanstronauts, the Cap City Olive Burgers (20-25, 52-58) overcame a constant rain to grill the West Michigan Whitecaps (26-18, 57-53), 6-5, on a Lansing Facts Thursday night at Jackson® Field™.
It was the second win in as many years for the Olive Burgers, who treated Joey Chestnut to a 7-4 victory over Fort Wayne on August 10, 2023.
On this night, the Olive Burgers tallied in the second, third, fourth, fifth and eighth innings, just enough to hold off a Whitecaps squad that trimmed the deficit to one run on a Max Clark home run in the ninth, but could come no closer.
Right fielder Nate Nankil went 4-for-4 and center fielder Ryan Lasko went 3-for-5 to lead a 14-hit Olive Burgers attack; Nankil is hitting .358 (19-for-53) through 14 games in High-A while Lasko is hitting .379 with a .500 on-base percentage over his last eight games.
Starting pitcher Will Johnston struck out five batters in four innings, allowing two hits and a pair of fourth-inning runs. He yielded to his former college teammate at Texas A&M, Micah Dallas, who gave up three hits and a run in the fifth inning, fanning two.
Wander Guante pitched the next 2 1/3, allowing six hits but only one run, before Diego Barrera handled the final five outs, striking Luke Gold with the potential game-tying run aboard to end the ballgame.
In the win, Olive Burgers first baseman Will Simpson went 1-for-4 with a double (his league-leading 44th extra-base hit) and a sacrifice fly (his league-leading 73rd RBI).
Friday night is Super Hero Night with gates opening at 6 p.m. for a 7:05 p.m. start and featuring postgame LAFCU Fireworks! Right-hander Luis Morales starts against West Michigan lefty Joe Miller. For tickets and further information, visit milb.com/lansing or call (517) 485-4500.
• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...
Midwest League Stories from August 15, 2024
- Captains Suffer Third Doubleheader Sweep of Season in Losses to Loons - Lake County Captains
- Clark Hits First 'Caps Homer in 6-5 Defeat - West Michigan Whitecaps
- Curialle Plates Three, Chiefs Fall to Timber Rattlers - Peoria Chiefs
- Rattlers Rally in the Rain - Wisconsin Timber Rattlers
- South Bend Leads Wire-To-Wire, Cubs Top Kernels 6-4 - Cedar Rapids Kernels
- Olive Burgers Top Whitecaps, and That's a Lansing Fact - Lansing Lugnuts
- Bosacker Flirts with Perfection, Quad Cities Wins Third-Straight - Quad Cities River Bandits
- River Bandits' Hurlers Overwhelm Sky Carp - Beloit Sky Carp
- Dragons Collect 18 Hits, Move Back into First Place with 14-3 Win - Dayton Dragons
- Loons Sweep Captains in Doubleheader - Great Lakes Loons
- Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM at Fort Wayne) - Dayton Dragons
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.