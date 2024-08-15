Dayton Dragons GameDay Notes for Thursday (7:05 PM at Fort Wayne)

August 15, 2024 - Midwest League (MWL)

Dayton Dragons News Release







Thursday, August 15, 2024 l Game # 45 (111)

Parkview Field l Fort Wayne, Ind. l 7:05 p.m.

Radio: Fox Sports 980 WONE

Dayton Dragons (26-18, 60-50) at Fort Wayne TinCaps (17-27, 45-65)

RH Brian Edgington (1-0, 5.14) vs. RH Isaiah Lowe (1-1, 2.00)

Today's Game: The Dayton Dragons (affiliate of the Cincinnati Reds) meet the Fort Wayne TinCaps (affiliate of the San Diego Padres) in the third game of a six-game series.

In the Standings: The Dragons are in second place, one-half game behind West Michigan in the East Division of the Midwest League (2nd Half).

Last Game: Wednesday: Dayton 5, Fort Wayne 2. Dragons starting pitcher Ryan Cardona fired six scoreless innings, allowing only two base runners, while Jay Allen II and Ethan O'Donnell each produced two hits. Cam Collier contributed a two-run double and two walks. Connor Burns had a big two-out, two-run single in the fourth inning to give the Dragons the lead. Cody Adcock fired two scoreless innings without allowing a hit or walk with four strikeouts.

Team Notes

The Dragons are 14-2 when their starting pitcher goes 6+ innings; 38-10 when the starter goes 5+.

The Dragons rank second in Minor League Baseball (120 teams) in average attendance (8,011), trailing #1 Indianapolis (8,296).

Player Notes

Leo Balcazar has hit safely in 13 straight games, the longest hitting streak by a Dayton player since Elly De La Cruz hit in 13 straight in 2022. The last Dragons player to hit in at least 14 straight was Francisco Urbaez (15) in 2021. During the hitting streak, Balcazar is batting .308 (16 for 52) with two home runs. Over Balcazar's last 19 games: 24 for 76 (.316), 3 HR, 11 RBI.

Ethan O'Donnell over his last 16 games: 24 for 65 (.369), 2 HR, 4 2B, 4 3B.

Jay Allen II over his last 9 games: 10 for 29 (.345), 1 HR, 1 2B, 1 3B, 4 RBI, 7 BB.

Starting pitcher Ryan Cardona since July 1: 6 GS, 5-0, 1.36 ERA, 32.2 IP, 14 H, 6 R, 5 ER, 6 BB, 33 SO, .128 opponent batting average. Cardona was named Reds Minor League Pitcher of the Month for July. In July, Cardona made four starts, going 3-0 with a 1.74 ERA.

Reliever Simon Miller over his first 11 outings since being called up from Daytona: 19 IP, 10 H, 5 R, 3 ER, 9 BB, 22 SO, 1.42 ERA, 4 Sv.

Reliever Easton Sikorski over his last 3 G: 7.2 IP, 2 H, 0 R.

Reliever Cody Adcock over his last 3 G: 6.1 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 0 BB, 9 SO.

Upcoming Probable Pitchers (Game times are Dayton time) (All games on WONE 980 AM and www.daytondragons.com)

Friday, August 16 (7:05 pm): Dayton RH Jose Franco (0-2, 3.31) at Fort Wayne RH Emmanuel Pinales (3-9, 4.04)

Saturday, August 17 (6:35 pm): Dayton RH Mason Pelio (0-3, 7.31) at Fort Wayne LH Jagger Haynes (2-5, 3.90)

Sunday, August 18 (1:05 pm): Dayton RH Gabriel Aguilera (1-4, 5.35) at Fort Wayne RH Braden Nett (3-1, 5.10)

Dragons Ticket Information: daytondragons.com/tickets Dragons 2024 Schedule: milb.com/dayton/schedule

