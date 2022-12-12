Riley Tufte Recalled by Dallas

FRISCO, Texas - Dallas Stars General Manager Jim Nill announced today that the club has recalled forward Riley Tufte from the Texas Stars, Dallas' development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Tufte, 24, has recorded 16 points (7-9--16) in 21 games with Texas this season. Tufte shares third on the club in goals (7) and points (16) and is tied for sixth in assists (9). He also leads the club in penalty minutes (39), ranks fourth in plus-minus (+10), shares fourth in points-per-game average (0.76) and ranks seventh among club forwards in shots on goal (38).

The 6-foot-6, 230-pound forward appeared in 10 games during the 2021-22 campaign with Dallas. A native of Coon Rapids, Minnesota, Tufte made his NHL debut on Nov. 13, 2021 vs. Philadelphia and scored his first career NHL goal on March 6 at Minnesota. Tufte will wear No. 15 for Dallas.

Tufte was selected by Dallas in the first round (25th overall) of the 2016 NHL Draft.

